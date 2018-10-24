Irma E. Keller, 84, Kimball, formerly of Beulah ND, died at Kimball Health Services on Friday, October 19, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018 at the First English Lutheran Church in Kimball with Pastor Caryl Miller officiating. Friends may stop at Cantrell Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. or one hour before the service at the church. Cremation will be held following the funeral and inurnment will be held at a later date.

Visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Irma’s Tribute Wall and leave messages for the family. Memorials may be given in memory of Irma to First English Lutheran Church, Kimball Health Services or a charity of the donor’s choice. The services for Irma have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Irma was born north of Golden Valley, ND, on November 18, 1933. She was the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Krug) Boeshans. She grew up on the family farm south of Elgin, ND, and graduated from Leith High School, Leith, ND, in 1951. Irma attended college in Dickinson, ND, and attained her teacher certificate. She met Ivan A. Keller, the love of her life, and they were married on June 8, 1953, in Beulah. Irma and Ivan operated a diversified farm north of Beulah until the time of their retirement. They moved to Kimball in the spring of 2016. Irma was a fantastic cook and baker. She was well known for her homemade caramel rolls, chocolate cake and bread. She loved gardening and canning. Irma also enjoyed embroidery work and made a quilt for each of her grandchildren. One of her passions was reading and she did so until her health prevented it. Her family will miss the caring wife, mother and grandmother that she was.

Irma will be deeply missed by her husband Ivan, Kimball, NE; children: Jacqueline Baglivio, Bismarck, ND, Danny (Deb) Keller, Harrisburg, NE, Debra (Dean) Morast and Lori (Glen) Clark, both of Mandan, ND; siblings: Robert Boeshans, Elgin, ND, Emil (Betty) Boeshans, West Fargo, ND, and Ruth Sellner, Elgin, ND; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Henry, Oscar, William and Selma Boeshans, and Helen Keller; and son-in-law Anthony Baglivio.