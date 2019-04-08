Irvin Vern Frye, 88, Scottsbluff

Irvin Vern Frye, 88 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care & Rehab Center.

His memorial service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Scottsbluff Care & Rehab Center with Julie Harthorn and Lara Wilhoit speaking. Inurnment will be at 3:00 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Irvin was born December 1, 1930 in Hamilton, Iowa to John David and Dollie Mae (Simmons) Frye. He married Geneva M Reiff on June 26, 1964 in Dallas, Texas.

Over the years Irvin worked at Bi-Tex Packing in Galveston, Texas, Six Flags over Texas in Arlington, Texas, Western Valley Packing Co and Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

He was a member of Home Fellowship group. His faith was very important to him and enjoyed attending meeting as often he was able until shortly before his death.

Irvin loved to read books, tell jokes and always had a kind word for everybody. He has been a resident of Scottsbluff Care & Rehabilitation Center for 20 plus years. He love the staff, fellow residents and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his three children George La Meau, Joseph Frye, Deborah Frye-Adajo and their spouses and three grandchildren. His sister-in-law Bobbie Ruth (Popham) Frye of Wichita Falls, TX as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents John David and Dollie Mae (Simmons) Frye, wife Geneva (Reiff) Frye, and brothers Wayne Eugene Frye and wife Virginia, Ivan Lyle Frye and wife Sarah and Willard Dean Frye.