Iva Lariongton-Kallhoff, 75, formerly of Scottsbluff

Iva Larington-Kallhoff, 75, formerly of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., April 13, 2017 at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare with David Larington officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Iva was born April 20, 1941 in Scottsbluff, the daughter of Ivan Echelberger and Della Mowry-Echelberger.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Rose, David Larington, Dan Larington, and Andrea Larington; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.