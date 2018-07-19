Ivan (Buzz) E. Quick, 72, Alliance

Ivan (Buzz) E. Quick, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born January 17, 1946 in Winner, SD to Elmer and Juliett “Jude” (Schultz) Quick. He attended high school in Winner, SD. Buzz was drafted into the U.S. Army November 4, 1965 and was honorably discharged November 3, 1967.

Buzz was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jeanne Peterson on January 19, 1968 and to this union they welcomed 7 children. He began his career with the railroad following his discharge from the military. Buzz retired from BNSF in 2006 after more than 30 years of service.

Buzz was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scenic drives, vacations and gardening with his family.

Buzz is survived by his children, Deon (Tara) Quick, Bryant (Jamie) Quick, Dennis Quick, Dedra (Nathan) Hernandez, Terra (Wade) Robbins, Carl Quick and daughter-in-law, Amy Quick and his grandchildren Tanner, Kolton, Dawson, Maycee, Wyatt, Tristan, Karsen, Holdyn, Ashley, Tyler, Makenna, Daniel, Kyra, Sean, Ethan, Caleb, Damian, Tavin, Trinity, Kasson and great grandson, Kendrick. He is also survived by his siblings, Leona Storms, Rita Carr, Carol (Don) Keogh, Pat (Cheryl) Quick, Connie (Bill) Porter, Richard (Karen) Quick and numerous nieces and nephews along with his best friend, Russ Frahm.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, his son, Blaine, his parents, Jude and Elmer, his siblings, Marie Lamprecht, Donna Majors, Donavan Quick, Polly Oster, Bert Quick, Sandy Van Meter and Roger Kyler.

A memorial service will be Friday, July 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alliance with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 6490 Hayes Road, Alliance, NE 69301 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.