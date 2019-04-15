Ivan Dean Harpold, 58, Scottsbluff

Ivan Dean Harpold, 58, of Scottsbluff, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastors Lyle Hinebauch and Herb Rainey co-officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be given in care of the family. Online condolences may be left atwww.dugankramer.com

Ivan was born May 18, 1960 in Clovis, New Mexico to Van and Bobbie (Burns) Harpold. He attended school in Clovis for several years. The family moved to Harrisburg, Nebraska in 1974 where Ivan met the love of his life, Connie Whitney. The couple were married April 16, 1979 at the Harrisburg Community Church. They made Scottsbluff their home and raised their five children.

Ivan farmed and ranched with his father for five years before becoming an over the road truck driver. He worked in the construction industry, retiring due to ill health as a superintendent for two large construction companies in Scottsbluff. He most recently worked for JK Masonry doing odd jobs when his health allowed. If Ivan worked for you, you got 120% of him (and he expected that of others)!

Ivan attended Central Church of Christ. He enjoyed spending time with this family. He loved to camp, ride side by sides on trails, travel, and enjoyed wood working. His granddaughter, McKenna Clair, was the apple of his eye.

Ivan is survived by his wife Connie; mother Bobbie Harpold of Scottsbluff; children: Nicholas (Tara) Harpold of Gering and Cameron, Vanessa, and Breanna Harpold of the home; brothers Harry Harpold of Gering and Elmer (Jodi) Harpold of Juniata, NE; sister-in-law Debbie Naylor of Brooklyn, MI; brother-in-law Robert (Laurie) Whitney of Fort Morgan, CO; grandchildren: McKenna Clair Harpold, Blake Harpold, and Katlyn Kizzier; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Ivan was preceded in death by his father, Van Harpold, son William Harpold who died on April 12, 2007, in-laws Clair and Darlene Whitney, and brother-in-law Rick Whiney and Tim Naylor.