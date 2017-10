Izabella N. Marsden-Garcia, 27 days old, died peacefully, in her mother’s arms, on October 18, 2017, in Denver, CO and is now walking with the angels.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, October 27, at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Wayland officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington.Visitation will be Thursday for 3-5 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com