September 21, 2017 - October 18, 2017
Izabella N. Marsden-Garcia, 27 days old, died peacefully, in her mother’s arms, on October 18, 2017, in Denver, CO and is now walking with the angels.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, October 27, at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Wayland officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington.
Visitation will be Thursday for 3-5 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
.
Izabella was born September 21, 2017 in Torrington, Wyoming the daughter of Frank Garcia Jr. and Jenny Marsden.
Survivors include her father and mother; brothers, Frank Garcia, Jacob Garcia, Ismael Montes, Tony Garcia, J.C. Garcia, Umberto Montes and Cruz Garcia; sisters, Marissa Perez and Monica Garcia; grandparents, Frank Sr. and Ester Garcia, Maria Avalos and Lloyd and Diane Marsden and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death is her sister Elsa Lizbeth Montes.