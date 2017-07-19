Jack Allen McLaughlin, 86, Lyman

Jack Allen McLaughlin, 86, of Lyman, died Saturday, July 15, 2017 at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 21, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Interment with Navy Funeral Honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be from noon to 2pm on Friday at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack’s honor may be made in care of the Western Nebraska Veterans Home. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Jack was born Dec 1, 1930 in Yoder, Goshen County, WY to William and Hazel (Prentice) McLaughlin. He received his education and graduated from Lyman High School in 1948. He joined the US Navy in 1948 where he served his country proudly for 20 years. He was a Veteran of both Vietnam and Korea. He served as a Sr. Chief Electricians Mate. He worked in many places including Colorado, Wyoming, Tennessee, Virginia, and Nebraska after his honorable discharge and retirement from the US Navy.

He married Ruth Channell on Oct 6, 1956 in Yuma, AZ. He was a past member of the VFW, American Legion, Naval Reserve Assoc., and the Eagles.

Jack is survived by his sons Michael, Daniel, and Samuel McLaughin; grandson Connor McLaughlin; granddaughters Alleni and Samantha McLaughlin; his pride and joy great-granddaughter Paytyn Jayne McLaughlin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews

His parents, wife Ruth, and brothers Bill and Raymond McLaughlin preceded him in death.