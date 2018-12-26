Jack L. Fries, 81, Scottsbluff

Jack L. Fries, 81, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Skyview Care and Rehab in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 2pm – 5pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel at 1pm with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Jack was born to John and Katie (Knaub) Fries on December 01, 1937 in Bayard, Nebraska. He married the love of his life, Emma L. Belford, on September 30, 1956. He entered in the United States Army in March of 1961. He was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas and was given the Sharpshooter Rifle and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in March of 1963.

He was the owner of the 4 Seasons, a barbershop in Gering, Nebraska. Jack was the trusted barber for the Scottsbluff/Gering area for 41 years until he retired.

Jack is survived by his sisters: Dorothy Frick of Johnstown, WY, and Susan Ross of Sidney, NE; brothers: Clarence Fries of Lakewood, CO, Marvin Fries of Greeley, CO, Larry Fries of Overland Park, KS, and Edward Fries of Winnanuca, NV; brother-in-law and close friend Clifford Belford; and numerous other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Katie Fries; wife Emma Fries; sisters: Pauline Gillies, Ellen Hansel, and Florence Treinen; brothers: John Fries Jr., Victor Fries, Herman Fries, and Harvey Fries.