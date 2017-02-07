Jack Lane, 89, Oshkosh

Jack Lane, 89, of Oshkosh passed away Monday morning. February 6, 2017 at the Miller Memorial Care Center in Chappell.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. February 10, 2017 at the Oshkosh City Cemetery with Pastor Jeniffer Brand officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials in Jack’s name are suggested to the Miller Memorial Care Center.

Jack Valentine Lane was born on February 14, 1927 in Oshkosh, Nebraska to Roy and Lucinda Lane.

He was married to Jean Winterer for 29 years and they had 5 children.

He later married Fern Smith. They were married for 26 years and gained 2 step children.

Jack worked at a Ford Dealership in Oshkosh, had a farm and worked for a cement plant in La Porte, Colorado, owned Jack and Jean Grocer in Lewellen, and retired from the State of Nebraska Road Department in Chappell.

Jack enjoyed roller skating, dancing, bowling, watching sports and Lawrence Welk on tv, and most of all driving his pickup around.

He is survived by his 5 children; Jackie Pollat of Gurley, Larry of Sioux Falls, SD, Beth Marr of Oshkosh, and Mark and Larry of Chappell; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Sandra Lyons of Rapid City, SD, and Roger Smith of Niagra Falls, NY; and one sister, Alveree Parachini.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Edward, Cassie and Everett, and his second wife, Fern.