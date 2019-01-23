Jack Ogilvie Benger, 98, died at home January 19, 2019. There will be no services and cremation has taken place at his request. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway, Nebraska at a future date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

He was born February 18, 1920 at Callaway, Nebraska to Curtis and Lydia (Hebbel) Benger. He married Rosemary Atkinson on July 3, 1942 at Van Nuys, California and they had four children: Jeffrey, Scott (Patricia), Michael Ann Anderson and Curtis (Cindy).

Jack served in the United States Army during World War Two in the Pacific Theater. His career included ranching, automobile service manager and Director of Transportation for the Scottsbluff Public Schools.

He is survived by his wife, children, eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mabel Whitney and Ruth Blakeslee.

The family extends their appreciation to the nurses of Regional West Hospice and special neighbor, Barry Wyman.