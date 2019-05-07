Jackie Johns, 89, Gering

Jackie Johns, 89, of Gering passed away on April 30, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 am at the Gering United Methodist Church Located at 900 O Street in Gering. Visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Monday May 13, 2019 at the Gering Memorial chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Gering United Methodist Church or The Legacy of the Plains Museum. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Jackie was born to Jack and Mary (Nace) Hill on October 5, 1929 in Lecompton, Kansas. The family moved to Scottsbluff where Jackie started kindergarten and graduated from SHS in1947. She earned a teaching certificate from Scottsbluff Junior College and began her teaching career at Creighton Valley School. It was there that she met her husband Ken Johns. Ken and Jackie married on August 6, 1950. They were blessed with three children and moved to the Mitchell Valley area where they remained until moving to Gering in 1994.

Although she was raised in the city, Jackie spent most of her years as a farm wife. She especially enjoyed her garden and everyone knew not to mess with the first ripe tomato of the season. Jackie was a teacher at heart and loved reading stories to her grandchildren. During their time at Gering High School, grandchildren were spoiled with Thursday lunches. They couldn’t really be called lunches because they were home cooked, country style dinners including homemade rolls and dessert. Ken looked forward to Thursdays as well!

Jackie loved the water and would swim whenever she had a chance in a lake, an ocean or a pool. Later in life she joined a water exercise group which she truly enjoyed.

Jackie served on the Haig School Board. She was a member of the Gering United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Her bible study group was special to her and she attended as long as her health allowed.

Jackie was proceeded in death by her parents and a sister, Jane Ross. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth Johns; sister; Susan Guitterez; children, Vicki (Philip) Schmitt of Gering, Ron (Sheila) Johns of Gering, Mike (Kim) Johns of Mitchell Valley; Grandchildren, Tyler (Amy) Roland, Kimberly (Travis) Clause, Sarah (Chris) Wilson, Lisa (Clint) Taylor, Ryan Johns, Luke Johns, Kaitlyn (Nick) Rangel, Michael Ann (Justin) Relka, Taylor (Adam) Gollas; 10 greatgrandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Jackie was a true lady and will be missed by friends and family.