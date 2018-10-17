Jackie Krieg, 87, Alliance

Jackie Krieg, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 14, 2018, at her home in Alliance with her daughter, Patty, by her side.

Jackie was born on her mother’s birthday, June 16, 1931, to Ivan Walters and Beulah Neal Walters in Gering, Nebraska.

At age 1, Jackie’s parents divorced. Her mother having difficulties making ends meet placed Jackie and her sister, Carol, into the Torrington Wyoming Children’s Home. There was no welfare at that time and children were put into state orphanages in order to provide for them. When she was two, they moved to Denver, Colorado and Jackie and her sister went to the Denver Children’s Orphanage. Her mother worked and visited the girls on her days off. William Krieg was a security guard at the Orphanage and he and Jackie’s’ mother became sweethearts and married. Jackie was nine years old and began her new life outside the orphanage. Her stepfather, “Daddy Krieg” as Jackie lovingly called him, adopted Jackie and her sister.

As a young teen, Jackie loved to dance and learned ballet at the Lillian Cushing School of Dance. At the age of 16, Jackie was asked to join a Russian Dance Troup and tour the world, but instead Jackie decided to become a wife and mother.

She was a Cosmetologist among her many talents. She received her Early Childhood Certification from Denver University and taught preschool for five years. When she received her Director’s endorsement she purchased Lakewood Preschool and Kindergarten. She owned and operated that school for 10 years. She worked and raised her children in Lakewood, Colorado.

Jackie moved to Alliance in the mid 80’s and worked at KCOW radio for a few years as “Jackie K” news reporter. She moved back to Colorado and then to Arizona before retiring.

She lived in Hemingford for eight years and then Alliance. She worked side by side with her daughter Patty at Patty’s business, Crystal Garden Gift Shop. It was located in Hemingford for four years before moving to Alliance for 12 years. Jackie was the “Greatest Sales Woman” and loved the customers that came into the shop. The 16 years she worked with her daughter she never accepted any pay for her labor. She said, “It was a service of love!” After her daughter, Patty closed the gift shop, Patty opened Grandma’s Sweet Shop for six years. You could find Jackie once again behind the counter helping out whenever Patty needed her help.

Jackie started each day with the expression, “Oh Happy Day to you!” She was a life-long seeker of God and tried with every breath to live as God wanted; to love and forgive. She was extremely patriotic and loved her “Beloved America.” She did not have many worldly possessions, what she possessed was a love of God, her children, grandchildren, family, love of country and dear friends. She loved bird watching, sunrises, sunsets, stargazing, flowers and children. Jackie will be dearly missed by her family and friends. You can be sure she is doing God’s work now to bless her family and country.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Patty (Jimmy) Bell of Alliance and “Special Daughter” Cindy McCoy of Arizona. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Bob Overholt, Arizona, Raeann Brown, Colorado, Wendy Woods and Becky Valdez, Iowa, Jesse Bell, Joshua Bell, Alliance, Liberty (Jesse) Robbins, Wyoming and her “Special Granddaughter”, Nickki Juzenas, Bridgeport.

Jackie was blessed with thirteen great grandchildren and three great grand-children. She is also survived by her sons-in-law, Benny and Joey Sanchez, Colorado, her niece, Diane Booth, Utah along with several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jackie was always grateful for her friends and family. She was especially grateful for her beloved life-long friend, Iris Linder and “Angel” friend Karen Trussell.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, adopted father, William Krieg, daughters, Linda Sanchez and Sherrie Sanchez, her son, Scott Foley, daughter-in-law, Kitty McAnally and sister, Carol Horner.

As per Jackie’s wishes cremation has taken place. Jackie requested no public service. A private service will be hailed by her family at a later date.

Cards of condolences may be sent to the family at: 313 Main Street Alliance, NE 69301

Donations may be given to Santa’s Helpers P.O. Box 121 Alliance, NE. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff assisted the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com