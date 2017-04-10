Jacob “Jake” Leis, 82, Scottsbluff

Jacob “Jake” Leis, 82, of Scottsbluff, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Heritage Estates in Gering, after a courageous battle with ALS. Funeral services for Jake will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Wayne Mundell and Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. A visitation will be from 1-7PM on Monday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be given to the ALS Foundation or Monument Bible Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Jake was born on June 6, 1934 to Jacob and Lydia (Kahler) Leis in Minatare. He attended various valley schools. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1953. He then attended Moody Bible Institute.

Jake was united in marriage to M. Jean Hynd on June 19, 1955 in Torrington. He later married Rhonda Meter on January 8, 1982 in Torrington and they made their home in Scottsbluff.

Jake worked at Alexander’s Market, Associated Grocers, and Co-op Food Store as a produce manager. He later worked at Brown Sheep Company as a dye master. He enjoyed playing golf and watching Nebraska football.

Jake is survived by his wife Rhonda; four children, Cheryl (Tim) Briggs, Karen (Jerry) Welsh, Jim (Cynthia) Leis and Jon (Chris) Leis; eleven grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, step-mother and sister Virginia.