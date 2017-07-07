Jacob Summerville, 31, Minatare

Jacob Summerville, 31, of Minatare, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, July 10, 2017 at Mitchell Berean Church in Mitchell with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Jacob’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com .

Jacob was born December 10, 1985 in Scottsbluff to Sam and Joni DeLaurant Summerville. In his early years, he enjoyed farming with the family which formulated his lifelong love of farming and tractors. He attended Highland school before attending Gering High school. After school he began his dream job of driving truck and farming by joining several harvest crews. He travelled from Texas to North Dakota making friends and memories along the way. After returning to Scottsbluff he continued working around town with his faithful dogs Frank then Milo. He loved his old ford trucks and was a source of vast knowledge and experience with them. He was renowned for his storytelling capabilities and ability to apply his own humor to every conversation to make everyone smile.

He is survived by his mother Joni (Mike Lundgren) Summerville; father Sam (Diane) Summerville; brother Joseph (Nicole) Summerville; beloved niece Jaylynn Evans; grandparents Bob Summerville and Carol Werger; step sister Whitney Bennet; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his cousin and best friend Andy Thomson, uncles Bert Farnsworth, Sam Lewis, and Jay (Buddy) Summerville and grandfather Darrel Werger.