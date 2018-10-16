Jacqueline “Jackie” White, 66, Torrington

Jacqueline “Jackie” White, 66 of Torrington, Wyoming passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center

Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel with Pastor Nona Hodder officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Cremation has taken place and there will no visitation. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Jackie was born on October 20, 1951 in Omaha, Nebraska to Deane and Alvera (Grone) Jenkins. They moved from Omaha to Westminster, Colorado in 1958. She graduated from Ranum High School and attended Denver Community College, graduating in 1971 with an AS in Dental Assistant. She worked for several different dentists and orthodontist until moving to Torrington to be closer to family. She worked for some dentists in Scottsbluff until she retired.

Jackie met Melvin White and was married on July 24, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The last 41 years, Mel and Jackie enjoyed traveling across the United States in both car and motorcycles.

She is survived by her husband Mel; brother Ted (Deanna) Jenkins, sisters Barbara Adams and Mary Arnold; nieces and nephews Michelle Jenkins-Sterling, Nicole (Patrick) Mooney, Toby (Tammy) Coulter and John (Sheena) Adams; stepchildren Jerry (Karen) White, Tom White and Melinda White.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Mike Jenkins, stepsons Larry and Mike White.