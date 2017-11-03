Jake E. Strauch, 70, Brighton, Co. (formerly Mitchell)

Jake E. Strauch, 70, of Brighton, CO, formerly of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017. His graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2017 at the Mitchell Cemetery, Mitchell, NE with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Jake was born May 19, 1947 in Mitchell to Anna (Lieder) and Jacob Strauch. Jake enjoyed running around and playing on the farm the family lived on. He played football for Mitchell High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his service Jake returned home and began a career in roofing. Jake owned and operated a roofing company in Sacramento, CA.

After retiring Jake enjoyed helping friends and family with their gardening and landscaping. Jake enjoyed sports with his favorite team being the Pittsburgh Steelers, he liked Big Ben Rothlisberger. He also enjoyed college football and basketball. Jake was a very proud grandfather and often enjoyed going out to breakfast or dinners with his granddaughters Erika & Jera.

Jake is survived by his sister Jacqueline Jones; children Rory Pino, Rochelle Swett & Angy Brisbane; and granddaughters Erika & Jera Brisbane.

Jake was preceded in death by his parents.