James Dale Krantz, 80, Bayard

James Dale Krantz, age 80, of Bayard, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side, after a courageous battle with emphysema and CLL. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1237 Avenue A, Bayard, Nebraska, at 10:30 am on Friday, March 8, 2019, with Reverend George Naylor officiating. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be at a later time at the Bayard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or Regional West Hospice.

Jim Krantz was born February 26, 1939, at Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Jake and Esther (Weber) Krantz. He was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bayard and was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Bayard since 1964. He was raised on the family farm in rural Bayard. He attended schools at District 50 and Bayard City Schools, graduating from Bayard High School in 1957. He excelled in sports during his high school career, mainly football, basketball and track. He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln for two years and was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. He then returned to Bayard to farm with his father and also was a federal potato inspector. During this time, he was united in marriage to Laura Aschenbrenner, on June 26, 1960, at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They became parents of two sons, Jeffrey Scott born in 1964 and Justin Tyler born in 1968.

Jim and Laura moved to Lincoln in 1961 and he resumed his studies at the university, graduating in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, they returned to Bayard and he began work with the First National Bank of Bayard as the insurance agency manager and later became a lending officer and a member of the Board of Directors. In 1979, he became co-owner and president of the bank. He and Laura were also former owners and members of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Swanton, Swanton, Nebraska, Holbrook State Bank, Holbrook, Nebraska, and members of the Board of Directors. Jim also served on the Board of Directors of the Sioux County Bank, Harrison, Nebraska, and the Crawford State Bank, Crawford, Nebraska.

During his banking career, he served on and was chairman of the Nebraska Bankers Association Agriculture Committee for many years. He was also a member and past president of the regional chapter of the BAI (Bank Auditors Institute). He also was a graduate of the Colorado School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado. After owning and operating some businesses in Colorado, he retired in 2004.

Jim was very active in the community, having served in various capacities. Among them being a member and past president of the Bayard Jaycees, member of the Volunteer Fire Department for many years, was instrumental in getting the new Bayard High School, the Chimney Rock Golf Course and the lighting of Chimney Rock. He was always ready and willing to help with many community endeavors.

Jim loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, attending their many activities. He was an avid Husker fan especially during the time when he was so proud of his two sons playing football and lettering with the team, traveling to all home games and attending the bowl games. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved spending time with and was very proud of all five of them. He loved to golf, belonging to the Scotts Bluff Country Club and Chimney Rock Golf Course for many years, so following his oldest grandsons, Brett and Cole, with their high school golf tournaments and now their college golf, was a special time for him. He was looking forward to watching the younger ones as they grow into their special interests. He also loved to hunt and fish. He and Laura loved traveling and they enjoyed many wonderful trips.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, sons Dr. Jeff Krantz and his sons, James Scott, Dalton Gage and Jeffrey Tyler all of El Paso, Texas; Justin and wife, Susan, their two sons, Bretton James and Coleson Alexander all of Windsor, Colorado; brother, Robert and wife Dorothy of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rich and Deb Aschenbrenner, of Scottsbluff and sister-in-law, Twila Aschenbrenner, of Minatare; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Esther Krantz, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Anna Aschenbrenner, and brother-in-law, Henry E. Aschenbrenner.