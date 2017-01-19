On January 14, 2017 God called James Dale Krantz into the gates of his heaven. A man that once had a troubled soul but a heart that was pure gold, laughter, and love.

He was born October 21, 1967 in El Paso, Texas.

He is survived by his 3 children, Brandi Wyne Krantz (son-in-law Lance) of Canyon, TX, Hunter Christian Krantz of Denver, CO, Michael James Krantz (daughter in law Cassidee) of Denver, CO, his former wife, Dolores Krantz of Amarillo, TX and his grandchildren, Kysyn Kash and AnaLynah Genevera June. He is also survived by his father, Chuck Krantz and his two brothers, Charlie and Will Krantz, all from Alliance, NE

He was preceded in death by is his mother Barbara Krantz, his brother, Ricky Krantz, and grandparents James and Edna Krantz all of Alliance NE.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Wake services will be Monday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the church.