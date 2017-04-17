James Dickinson, 68, Lodgepole

James Dickinson, 68 of Lodgepole, Nebraska died Thursday evening, April 13, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, April 21, 2017 in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lodgepole with Pastor Kathy Montira officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery north of Lodgepole.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney.

Memorials have been established to the family to help with Jimmy’s funeral expenses.

James Anthony Dickinson was born on Jan 28, 1949 to Billy William Dickinson and ClaraBelle Lavina (Sanders) Dickinson at the Taylor Hospital in Sidney, NE. Jim grew up on the Dickinson family farm SE of Sunol. He attended school in Sunol and graduated from 8th grade. Jimmy grew up as one of seven boys. What patience his mother had.

Growing up with a family who used horses to till and plant the fields and horses to mow the meadow and put up hay, Jim worked alongside his Dad, Uncle George and brothers to make a living and have food for the family and animals. He worked for over 20 years at the Sidney and Chappell Auction Barns, made extra money helping local farmers and ranchers with odd jobs. Jimmy had a smile for everyone and a great sense of humor. He was willing to help where needed.

Jim loved fishing in farm ponds and Big Mac, watching football and baseball on television where yelling at the TV was also a sport. Family gatherings were always a big event in his life where there was good food, pinochle and pitch playing. He and his brother George were in charge of being sure the homemade ice cream came out frozen perfectly.

At age 50, Jim moved off the family farm to live and care for his Uncle George Dickinson. After his uncle passed away, Jim moved back to the family farm and helped take care of his mother.

Preceding him in death were his parents Billy and ClaraBelle; Grandparents, Irvin W and Klara Alvina (Rahe) Sanders, George Washington and Fanny (Kilgore) Dickinson, Brother Leroy Dickinson and wife Pat (Saali) Dickinson and favorite uncle, George and 13 other uncles and aunts.

He is survived by Brothers: Dale (Bonita) Dickinson, Kenneth (Susan) Dickinson, George Dickinson, Gene (Judy) Dickinson and Dan (Kristi) Dickinson, special friends; Travis, Heather, and David Stone, 11 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Dickinson family.