James E. Colson, 79, Kimball

James E. Colson, 79, of Kimball, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 16, 2017.Graveside services will be held at 9:00 a .m. on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Kimball Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads Community Church in Pine Bluffs with Pastor Dan DeBruyn officiating following the burial.

James Edward Colson was born in Hayes Center, Nebraska on February 26, 1938, the son of Alva and Nettie (Hayward ) Colson.

He was raised and attended school in Hayes Center and graduated in 1956. Jim was married to Vira Scott on May 24, 1957. They traveled with Haliburton and while working for them he worked on the first well that was fracked. In 1963 the family moved to Kimball. He also worked for Pepsi driving a truck and Accessory Sales making air cleaners for tractors, he also worked for GRI and Valley Irrigation. He owned and operated Jim Colson Welding for many years. Before his retirement he was a partner in Century Oil. Jim loved antique cars and attending car shows. He loved photography and had taken many pictures throughout his life. He also loved working and providing for his family. He enjoyed vacations, going to car shows and eating out.

Survivors include his son Jody (Terry) Colson of Chuuk, FSM; daughter Jackie (Stephen) Levin of Arvada, CO; sisters Dorothy (Larry) Medley of Kearney, NE., and Dian Strum of Fairbury, NE; grandchildren Bethany (Brandon) Tileston, Allyson (Jonathan) Klein,

Andrea Colson, Alisha Colson and Matthew Colson. Preceding him in death were his parents, wife and sister Audrey Fuqua.