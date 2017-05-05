James Earl Einfalt passed away peacefully with his family at his side Thursday, May 4, 2017.

His memorial service will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at West Way Christian Church with Pastor Joe Peterson officiating. Military honors will be by the F.E. Warren Air Force Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jim was born November 17, 1941 to Bert and Gladys (Shumaker) Einfalt in Minatare, Nebraska. Jim graduated in 1960 from McGrew High School. In 1961, he joined the Unites States Air Force, serving his country honorably until 1965. Upon re-entry into civilian life he joined Scottsbluff Police Department as a patrolman and member of the bomb squad. During his time, he met and married his wife of 50 years, Joyce Hessler.

Jim’s career path focused on demolition and mechanical maintenance. To those who knew him, he was something of a “MacGyver” with the uncanny ability to fix anything with duct tape.

He retired in 2014 after thirteen years as Operations Maintenance Manager at Target Corp.

Jim is survived by wife Joyce; son Gary Einfalt of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; daughter Shelly (Leland) Leever of Topeka, KS; son John Einfalt of Mitchell, NE and daughter Jama Einfalt of Topeka, KS and sister Cecelia Einfalt of Gallup, NM.

He is also survived by grandchildren David (Jennifer) Leever of Topeka, KS, Jeff (Megan) Leever of Topeka, KS; Ashlyn Einfalt of Mitchell, NE and Ethan Einfalt of Mitchell, NE, as well as great grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Austin, Avary and Cheyenne.

He was preceded in death by his parents.