James Edward Novacek was born to Frank Emil Novacek & Freda Hannah-Kelton Novacek at the Imperial Community Hospital in Imperial, NE on May 5, 1937. He passed away August 2, 2017.

Jim’s mother passed away in 1941. After his mother’s passing, Frank and Jim continued to make their home on the original family farmstead fourteen miles north of Wauneta, NE. Jim attended country school through eighth grade. He entered high school in Wauneta and stayed during the week in town with his Aunt Myrtle Hoff. As soon as he could legally drive, he drove back and forth from the farm to high school. Jim graduated from Wauneta High School in 1954. He also later attended Fort Lewis A & M in Durango, CO.

Jim met his wife Wanda on a blind date in 1952. They were married September 27, 1955 at the Methodist Church in Wauneta and were together over 61 years. To their marriage they were blessed with three children Jack, Craig, and Betty.

Jim had several opportunities of employment in his lifetime; starting in the oil field business, plumbing and electrical business, district manager for Federated Insurance for 27 years, and safety manager for a cattle feed supplement company. Jim was involved in numerous civic organizations. He was a member of the Cosmopolitan Breakfast Club, Amateur Ham Radio Club, Masonic Lodge, past president of Panhandle Shrine, Scottsbluff Elk’s Lodge, Sterling Elk’s Club, and past president of the First Christian Church board. He was instrumental in the installation of the stained glass windows in the First Christian Church in Scottsbluff. Jim’s hobbies included woodworking, golf, amateur radio, and computers.

Jim’s health issues took a toll on his retirement life.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Frank; mother Freda; stepmother Esther Fanning Novacek; infant baby brother, and sister Joyce Forsyth.

Jim is survived by his wife Wanda and Chet (their Chihuahua) of Sterling, Colorado; son Jack (Cindy) Novacek of Kansas City, Missouri; son Craig (Maryln) Novacek of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter Betty (Grant) Sears of Joes, Colorado; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at First Christian Church in Scottsbluff, NE with visitation at 10:00 A.M. Reverend Michael Stein and Reverend Nona Hodder are officiating. Masonic Rites will be given by the Robert W. Furnas Lodge No. 265 A.F. & A.M. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Wauneta, NE Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at 11:00 A.M MST.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Scottsbluff and Shriner’s Hospital for Children.