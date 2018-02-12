James Francisco Herrera, 53, Sidney

James Francisco Herrera 53, of Sidney, died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation will take place at Dugan-Kramer Crematory in Scottsbluff. A Rosary Service will be held at 6 PM on Monday, February 12, 2018 and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 both at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Michael Wetovick officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Mitchell City Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Night of Hope 830 Pine Street Sidney, NE 69162. Online condolences may be left by visiting James’ Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

James was born May 23, 1964 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Francisco and Jennie (Hernandez) Herrera. He attended Mitchell Public Schools, later receiving his GED. James moved to Garden City, Kansas where he lived for several years and worked in various restaurants, bars, and for a couple of meat processing companies.

James moved to Sidney in the late 1990’s where he lived until his death. While in Sidney, he worked for Cabela’s, ADC, and most recently Silver Dollar Bar. He was a member of St. Theresa and St. Patrick’s Catholic Churches.

James was a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan, avid Husker Football fan, and enjoyed playing pool and fishing.

James is survived by his son Jeremy Herrera of Wichita, KS; mother Jennie Herrera of Mitchell; sister Catherine Robertson of Sidney, NE; nephews Joshua (Cortnee) Green of Sidney, Jordan Herrera, (Christian Muckerman) of St. Louis, MO, and James Robertson of Sidney; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

James was preceded in death by his father Francisco Herrera.