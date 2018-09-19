James J. Dedlow, 95, Gering

It is with great sadness that the family of James J. Dedlow announces his passing after a brief illness on Monday, September 17, 2018, at the age of 95 years at The Residency Care Center. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, NE on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Kester Beyer officiating. Lunch will be served at Calvary Lutheran Church after the service for a celebration of life, all are welcome. Those who desire may make memorial donations in Memory of Jim to Calvary Lutheran Church or CAPWYN. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jim was the son of Fred and Elsie Claire Dedlow and was born in Wellington, Colorado. The family relocated to Scottsbluff, NE when he was a young child. He attended school in Scottsbluff.

He was a Veteran of World War II and served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army from July 1940 to September 1945. HE was stationed on Attu, Kiska, and Adak in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska and served as a Rifleman. Their mission was to guard and maintain the runway which was used by the U.S. to bomb Japanese forces in the area.

Jim married Mabel Jacoby on January 7, 1945 in Scottsbluff, NE. He worked for Swift and CO. for 31 years and Gering Public Schools as a custodian at Geil Elementary for 10 years before retiring. HE enjoyed being outdoors working in his yard and garden.

He is survived by his wife Mabel of 73 years, sons Ronald J Dedlow (Donna) of York, NE and Robert L. Dedlow (Sue) of Meridian, ID and daughter Patricia A. Wilson (Rex) of Minatare, NE. He will be forever remembered by his 7 grandchildren – Darcy Peterson (Scott) of Montrose, CO, Becky Hansen of Omaha, NE, Jeff Dedlow of Omaha, NE, Jamie McColl (Chris) of Sacramento, CA, Robby Dedlow (Chelsea) of Boise, ID, Amy Gross (Brad) of Gering, NE and Ryan Kumm (Jami) of Gering, NE and 18 great grandchildren – Justin, Lauren, Lisa, Jake, Cade, Julia, Tyler, Hailey, Amara, Juniper, Finley, Sophie, Mabel, Lachlan, Brady, Lyndsey, Jaleigh, and Bodie.

Jim was precede in death by his parents, one brother Harold and 4 sisters Esther, Venice, Dot and Audrey. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughters husband Troy Hansen.