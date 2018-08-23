James Jensen, 81, Dalton

James Jensen, 81 of Dalton, Nebraska died Tuesday afternoon, August 21, 2018 at Skyview at Bridgeport nursing home in Bridgeport, Nebraska,

James David Jensen, the only child of Just M. and Gertrude (Fullerton) Jensen was born September 15, 1936 in Sidney, Nebraska. He grew up on the family farm and attended country school before graduating from Dalton High School.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 and was stationed in Germany. After his discharge he returned to the family farm where he lived his entire life.

In 1978 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Ruda and to this union four children were born: Debra, Steven, Megan and Sara. The family made their home on the farm.

He served on the board of the Dalton Presbyterian Church and was active in the Senior Citizen’s and served on the cemetery board for a number of years.

Survivors include his daughters: Debra and husband Michael Vondracek of Larned, KS, Megan Jensen and Sara Jensen both of Seattle, WA; and one son Steven Jensen stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

