James M. (Jim) Kurtz, Gering

Jim Kurtz passed peacefully at the Western Nebraska Veterans home on August 22, 2018. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation. In July, Jim was fortunate to see dozens of his relatives at a Kurtz Family reunion. A private celebration of life in honor of Jim and Patty will be held by the family at Kurtz Lake on a ranch near Wheatland, WY. If you wish to share your thoughts and memories of Jim, please send them to the Kurtz Family at P.O. Box 46, Gering, NE 69341. Donations in honor of Jim can be sent to the RWMC Hospice, 3701 Avenue D, Suite 2204, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Jim was born to Henry and Katherine (Deines) Kurtz in the spring of 1926 at their farm in the Dutch Flats area northwest of Mitchell, NE. Jim was the youngest of 9 children, so he learned many skills as a hardworking member of a successful farming family. Jim attended Mitchell High School, where he was an outstanding athlete and scholar. Immediately after graduating from MHS in 1944, Jim joined the Navy. He attained the rank of Quartermaster 3rd Class and served aboard the USS Pine Island, a sea plane tender. Jim actually “manned the wheel” and literally sailed all the way around the world.

After his Navy service ended in 1946, Jim returned to Mitchell and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Gassner. Jim and Patty moved to one of the family farms, and started their own family with the arrival of son Thomas and adoption of daughter Debra. Jim farmed for 7 years, but gave it up after being hailed out 3 years in a row. Jim then attended college and earned a B.S. degree in Architectural Engineering from the University of Colorado. Their 3rd child, Kenneth, was born while Jim attended college in Boulder, CO. Jim moved to Gering, NE, and built a home while working as an Engineer for B&C Steel. After 20 years with B&C Steel, Jim opened his own business, designing many homes and commercial buildings, such as the Scottsbluff YMCA. Jim’s work was renowned for his meticulous attention to detail and imaginative use of space. In addition to his design skills, Jim enjoyed woodworking, painting, fly fishing, camping with his family and, of course, gardening. Jim was a kind and loving husband and father, a true gentleman.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters, 3 brothers, his wife Patty and his daughter Debra.

Jim is survived by son Tom (Rita), son Ken, and 3 grandsons Dustin, Roy and Nathan.