James Paul Hein, 76, Cheyenne

James Paul Hein, 76, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska June 29, 1941, passed September 4, 2017.

Grew up in Scottsbluff area. Graduated from Scottsbluff High School 1959. Married Sharon Margheim, September 1961, fathered and raised three daughters: Kaylene, Carol Ann and Karla.

Jim worked for Lockwood Corporation for 24 years and in the Scottsbluff area until 2001. Divorced 2001. Retired to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and square dancing. Jim was a member of Emmanuel Congregational Church of Scottsbluff, served as a deacon for several years, sang in Chancel choir, Men’s choir and quartet, as well as a number of Dinner Theater performances.

He is survived by a brother, George W. of Cottonwood, AZ; his daughters and their families, Kaylene and Dave Lichius, Carol and James O’Halloran and Karla and Larry Fitschen. Eight grandchildren, Danielle (Kissler) Weaver, Joshua Kissler, Sarah, Steven and Kristin Lichius, Courtney, Brittney and Austin Fitschen and great-granddaughter, Chloe Elizabeth Kissler.

Preceded in death by his parents, George F. and Helen (Pauley) Hein; brother, Floyd G. Hein; former wife, Sharon Margheim; and his infant son, James Jr.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, November 11, at 9 a.m. at Jolliffe Funeral Home followed by an informal get-together at Comfort Inn breakfast area. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s Prison Bible Ministry in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.