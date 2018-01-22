James Read Cox, 86, Gering

James Read Cox, 86 of Gering, Nebraska died Thursday, January 18, 2018 at The Residency Care Center.

His memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Gering Methodist Church with Rev. Seth Leypoldt officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with military honors. A memorial has been established to the Gering Methodist Church endowment fund. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

James was born at Sutherland, NE on February 3, 1931 to Merle and Pansy (Read) Cox and was the second of three children. He was raised on a farm, where he learned to enjoy the outdoors and where he preferred to be. He attended all twelve years and graduated from Sutherland High School in 1948. He entered the Pharmacy School at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, NE, where he spent two and half years. At that time he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean War and spent most of that time in Louisiana. During those for years, temporary duty stations were in Texas, Illinois, Florida and Libya, North Africa. He then returned to Pharmacy College at Lincoln and graduated with a pharmacy degree in June of 1956. In 1955, he married LaVerne McDaniel Hubbard and to this union three children were born.

Following graduation, he worked as a pharmacist for five years in Mitchell, Nebraska, two years in McCook, NE and then purchased his own store in Gering. He owned and operated Cox Drug for 27 years before selling it and working part time as a pharmacist for several years. In 1984, he married Kathleen Gunderson Schmidt.

During this time, he was a member of the American Legion, the Jaycees, the Lions Club, the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department, the Elks, the Masonic Lodge, the Gering Chamber of Commerce, the United Way, the YMCA and the First United Methodist Church, where he was most active and held many offices. It was church where he received the most satisfaction during his lifetime. Also, he served as a director for Platte Valley Federal Savings & Loan for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Kenneth Cox, wife Kathleen and sister and brother-in-law Mary (Bob) Martin.

Survived by daughter Dr. Valerie Cox of Gering, son Scott Cox of Dallas, TX, son Raymond Cox of Gering, daughter Dr. Kim Schmidt Walker of Gering and daughter Lisa (Gerry) Smith of Kings Park, NY; grandchildren Nicholas Chin, Cody Cox, Sierra and Savannah Walker and Maya Smith; brother and sister-in-law Jerry (Susie) Cox of Holyoke, CO and several nieces and nephews.