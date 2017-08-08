James W. Lewis, 73, Scottsbluff

James W. Lewis, 73 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017 at his home with is family.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Westway Christian Church with Pastor John Mulholland officiating. A memorial has been established to the Regional West Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Association. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

James was born December 12, 1943 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Robert E. and Evelyn (Reardan) Lewis and received his early education in the Idaho Springs, Colorado Schools. He graduated college from Denver Baptist Temple School of Ministry in Denver, Colorado. He married Denise (Corridon) Lewis and they made their home in Denver, Colorado and later Scottsbluff.

Survivors include his beloved wife Denise, son Glen and daughters Lori Terhune and Heather Kingston, step daughters MaryLynne Severini and Amy Weatherman, brothers Bob and Tony, sisters Mary, Chris and Willie, 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his little dog Widget.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Beverly and Jody, brother Tommy and 3 nephews.