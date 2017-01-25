James W. McDowall, 85, Kimball

James W. McDowall, 85, of Kimball, passed away at the Kimball County Manor on Monday, January 23, 2017. Cremation has taken

place and private family services will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view his Tribute Wall and leave messages of sympathy and stories for the family.

Memorials may be given in Jim’s name to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Nebraska Boys Town. The services for Jim have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

James West McDowall was born in Kimball on June 24, 1931, the son of James and Minnie (Chappell) McDowall. He received his early education in rural Kimball County and then attended high school in Pine Bluffs, graduating in 1950. He joined the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. Jim was married to Marian Foster in Grover, Colorado on May 16, 1954. The family lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico while Jim was stationed there. He was honorably discharged in 1954. They moved back to the area in 1955 and eventually settled in Kimball. Jim worked at several different jobs in the Kimball area. He joined the family newspaper business and delivered newspapers for over 35 years. He retired in December of 2016. Jim enjoyed many things, including working in the flower garden, watching old western movies, collecting coins, stamps and bald eagles. He also stayed active on keeping up with current events in the world.

Survivors include his wife Marian McDowall of Kimball, NE; children Rebecca (Mark) King of Kimball, NE; Susan (Ron) Fender of Apache Junction, AZ; Linda Wolf of Conroe, TX; Monte McDowall of Bangor, ME; Rosalie Ruell of Nashville, TN; Elaine McDowall of Kimball, NE; Kerry (Daryl) Steele of Kimball, NE; Clay McDowall of Kimball, NE; John (Regina) McDowall of Aurora, CO; and Matt (Susan) McDowall of Grand Island, NE; 36 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and niece JoAnn (Larry) Fleagle. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard McDowall, sister Margaret Glass, son Jimmie, daughter Bonnie Barbara, 3 infant children, and grandchildren Geno Swalby and Mariah McDowall.