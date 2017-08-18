Jane Gladys Hoff, 79, Scottsbluff

Jane Gladys Hoff, 79, of Scottsbluff went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. Her funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the Mitchell Berean Church. Online condolences may be left by visiting Jane’s tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Jane was born November 4, 1937 at Gering, Nebraska to Alex and Katherine (Schmidt) Stricker. She received her early education in the Lake Alice and Sunflower Schools, graduating from Sunflower High School.

Jane was united in marriage to Alex Hoff, Jr. on June 1, 1958 at Scottsbluff. The couple made their home in the Sunflower area, spending some time in Sheridan, Wyoming and Chamberlain, South Dakota before returning to the Scottsbluff area in 1991.

Jane was a long-time member of the Mitchell Berean Church where she served faithfully in various areas including playing the organ, teaching Sunday school and Bible School, and many other ministries.

Jane is survived by her husband Alex; children and grandchildren: Jeff Hoff, Jared, Jordan, and Julia, Randy (Brenda) Hoff, Andrea (Matt) Miller and Deidra (Jared) McCarthy, and Janal (Scott) Green, Ali, Reegan, and Bryce; great-grandchildren Madalynne, Grayden, Vivienne, Cole, and Sonora; sisters Clara Schaneman, Evelyn Ott, Shirley Piester, and Dorothy Schaneman; twin sister Joan Siegfried; brother Larry Stricker; and several extended family members.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, sister Hilda Gross, in-laws Alex and Mary Hoff.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family