Jane Marie Welsh, 77, Gering

Jane Marie Welsh, 77, of Gering passed away at Heritage Estates on August 3rd, 2019.

Jane was born March 24th, 1942, just minutes after her twin brother, James “Jim” Allen. The story goes that she kicked him out! The twins joined their older brother, Gerald, and parents Lester and Esther Welsh. Their little sister, Jene, joined the family in August, 1943. The Welsh family lived in Nebraska in The Valley. As the twins grew up, they got into plenty of mischief. Jane loved cats, and Jim didn’t. They liked to have the same things, and when Jim got glasses and Jane didn’t, he promptly broke his glasses, so he didn’t have to wear them.

Jane started her walk with God when she was young and she finished faithfully.

Although Jane never married, she loved and cared for all of nieces and nephews. The local ones saw her often. While Jim’s children were far away, she still remembered them with cards for every holiday and birthdays.

Jane started her career with West Nebraska General Hospital where she worked in the kitchen as a Dietary Aid for 25 years and the she furthered her career at Heritage Estates as a cook. She retired in 2017 after 30 years of dedicated work.

Jane was well known for making the best cookies at Heritage Estates and famous for her peanut butter fudge with her family and friends.

Jane enjoyed traveling, working in her flowerbeds, decorating with her yard décor (Bear’s), cooking Sunday meals, and spending quality time with her nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed shopping, eating out (her favorite place was DQ, where she would always order a chicken strip basket with gravy and an M&M Blizzard). She enjoyed her evening walks and talks with Tammie and Tina.

Jane will always be remembered as a strong willed lady. She took great pride in her participation in Oregon Trail Days, placing first or second in her division for her parade floats.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Esther; brother, Gerald, and twin brother, Jim; and nephew, Gary.

Jane is survived by her baby sister, Jene, and sister-in-laws, Ann and Bertie.

Jane was loved by her many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many great-great nieces and nephews.