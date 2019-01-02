Janice E. (Bussen) Annen, Hemingford

Janice passed away on December 30, 2018 peacefully with her family by her side at the Assisted Living at the Hemingford Community Care Center. She was born May 20, 1939 to Eugene and Violet Bussen.

Janice worked for the Hemingford Ledger prior to having kids and helping on the family farm. She enjoyed her family more than anything. She married Darrel Annen on September 19, 1959. To this union were born John and Lori. She was so very active in their lives, helping with webelos and blue birds. She also enjoyed her Extension Club and all the women that were involved. She had many good memories of events and crafts which they did. She loved to sew clothes for family and friends and enjoyed embroidering whatever came her way. In later years, she enjoyed the “Bunco” girls. Many memories were made during game nights. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She truly loved teaching them how to shoot blackbirds and rabbits; drive the “stick” pickup, cook, crafts and most of all play.

Janice leaves behind her husband, Darrel. Son, John (Carolyn) Annen of Hemingford and daughter, Lori Dannar of Hemingford. She has 6 grandchildren, Melissa Annen of Alliance, JP VanCamp of Hemingford; Mandy and Kyle Brice of Chadron and Ryan and Katie Dannar of Hemingford. She has 8 great grandchildren, Kinzee, Madison and Payton Swanson of Crawford, Randie and Aiden Brice of Chadron and Branson, Declan and Quinn Dannar of Hemingford. Debbie (Kelly) Lammers a sister-in-law from Seward; and many nephews and nieces and friends also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; an infant child; brother, John Bussen; step-father, Kelney Boe; son-in-law Randy Dannar; nephew, Steven Bussen and an infant child

Memorial Services will be at the Hemingford United Methodist Church on Saturday January 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Esther Achi officiating. Burial will with be at a later date in the Hemingford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests all donation be sent to them at P.O. Box 523; Hemingford, NE 69348-0523. Donations will be split between several organizations that were dear to Janice and the family, but they would like to send a personal thank you to each. The family is truly grateful to the staff at the Hemingford Community Care Center, staff of Regional West Hospice and to the community for the heartwarming support and love as Hemingford is known for!!!