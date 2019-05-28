Janice Kathleen Joder died on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Graveside funeral services will be held on May 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Panhandle Humane Society and Bargain Bin (Region One Office of Human Development). Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com <http://www.dugankramer.com>. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janice was born on August 11, 1944 in Scottsbluff to John H. and Clara (Barthuly) Deines. Janice spent the majority of her childhood in the Mitchell area attending Mitchell Public Schools until the family moved south of Gering. Janice graduated from Gering High School in 1962. On November 3, 1963, Janice was united in marriage to Tom Joder in Gering. To this union were born two children, Jean Ann and Jay Randall. Janice was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. She was a regular attendee at all of her children’s events and was one of their biggest supporters.

Over the years, Janice worked at a variety of jobs which all centered on helping people. Janice worked at Cedar Canyon School, Ample Annie’s, First State Bank, Scottsbluff Public Library and Valley Bank & Trust. After her children were grown, Janice spent her free time going to garage sales around town, always looking for a great bargain or her next collector item.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Janice is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom. Her daughter Jean (Jim) Bauer of Gering; her son Jay (Sandra) Joder of Winchester, Virginia; her sister, JoAnne Deines of Morrill; her granddaughter Kristen Bauer of Scottsbluff; and was expecting her first great-granddaughter in August. Janice is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Janice’s family would like to thank the staffs at Emerald Court and Regional West Hospice who provided support, care and compassion to Janice during her journey.