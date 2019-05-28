Janice L. (Jan) Farmer, 79, Dalton

Janice L. (Jan) Farmer, age 79 of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Poudre Valley Hospital, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, surrounded by members of her loving family, following a lengthy illness.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 29th at the Light Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sidney with Reverend Mary Jo Dean and Pastor Leon “Bud” Gillespie officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Tuesday from 1-7:00 P.M. with family present from 4-6:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in Jan’s name to the Light Memorial Presbyterian Church or ASPCA. You may view Jan’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Jan was born, May 28, 1939, at Kimball Hospital, Kimball, Nebraska, to Gail and Regina (Messing) Jarred of Potter, Nebraska.

Jan went to St. Patrick’s Academy in Sidney, for 12 years, graduating in 1956.

In November, 1957, she married Ralph Nadeau, in Sidney; three children were born during this marriage, Scott, Katina and Julie. In 1972, she married John Whatley. On September 10, 1983, she married her high school sweetheart, Carl Farmer, in Denver, Colorado. They moved back to Nebraska in 1985, living in Kimball and Sidney before moving out to their small acreage near Dalton, in 1999.

Following graduation from high school, she worked as an aide in hospitals in Sidney, California, and Kimball, and after returning to Sidney. When Cabela’s was hiring for their new retail store on Interstate 80, she applied for a position there, and began working in the gun and optics department. In 2002, she retired from Cabela’s as Associate Lead in the Bargain Cave.

During these years, she loved to help others, either patients as an aide, or customers and fellow employees at Cabela’s. After retirement she looked forward to gathering together with a group of ladies still working at Cabela’s, for a monthly Saturday morning breakfast. She had certain friends she especially enjoyed visiting, giving them special “digs“, and getting “digs” in return. She enjoyed so very much the chickens, ducks, turkeys and goats at her little farm “The Farmers’ Dell”, and special TV cops shows, such as “Cops” and “PD Live” in the last few years.

She is survived by her husband, Carl ; brothers Duane Jarred (Colorado) and Jim and Peggy Jarred (Idaho); sister Carol Pope (Texas); and children Scott and Meg Nadeau (Wyoming), Tina Nadeau (Arizona) and Julie and Sam Pienado(Utah); and step-children Vi Garcia (Colorado), Pam and Kevin Hinrichs (Colorado) and Tony and Sue Farmer (Connecticut) as well as brother-in-law Marvin Farmer (Minnesota), and sister-in-law Wanda Kaduk (Illinois); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was proceeded in death, by her parents, sisters Linda Morse and Debbie Elsen; sisters-in-law Leola Jarred, Carletta Burton, and Beverly Nightingale; brothers-in-law Gene Pope, Gerald Burton, Mickey Kaduk, Bob Nightingale and Duane Farmer.