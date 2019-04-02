Jarrell Dee Dugger, 83, Mitchell

Jarrell Dee Dugger, 83, of Mitchell, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Scottsbluff after his battle with dementia. His funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Interment will be held at Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Jones Mortuary from 4-7 pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Jarrell’s honor be made in care of the Western Nebraska Vet’s Home. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jarrell’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Jarrell was born Jan 21, 1936 in Enid, OK to Dee and Jennie (Cook) Dugger. He served in the US Army for 23 years. After being honorably discharged, he was a mechanic and a welder. He will be missed by his loving family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Nina Dugger and their daughters Brenda, Susan, Nancy and Trixie; brothers Dahl Dugger and twin brother Darrell Dugger both from Colorado.