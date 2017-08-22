Jarrold L. Luther, 87, Kimball

Jarrold L. Luther, 87, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Trinity United Methodist church in Kimball with pastor Carla Gunn officiating. Burial will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the online obituary and leave messages for the family. Memorials have been established to either the Trinity United Methodist Church, Kimball County Manor or Prairie Haven Hospice. The services for Jarrold have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Jarrold “Jerry” Leon Luther was born in Concordia, Kansas on February 15, 1930, the son of Patrick and Marie (Comme’ree) Luther. The family moved to Mason City, Nebraska to help Patrick’s parents on the family farm. Jarrold started school in Aurora, then moved to Broken Bow and then graduated from Mason City High School in 1948. He joined the US Air Force but was given a medical discharge due to rheumatic fever. Jarrold was married to Donna Lee Shaw in Mason City on August 3, 1953, Melodee June and Laura Anne were born to this union. They farmed in Nebraska and Iowa until moving to Kimball in 1960.. Jarrold worked for for Safeway for 32 years, retiring as produce manager. Jerry loved rabbits, he raised registered Flemish Giant rabbits for a few years. He also led a 4H Rabbit Club in Keith County while living in Brule and working at Safeway in Ogallala. Jerry and Donna are members of Trinity United Methodist Church. With Jerry being active in leading two fellowship Sunday School classes for 25 years and also helping with communion.

Survivors include his wife Donna Luther of Kimball, NE; daughters Melodee (Craig) Drenkow of Norfolk, NE., and Laura Hess (Thomas Phillips) of Russell, KS; grandchildren Cassandra Drenkow, Fred Drenkow, Therise (Clint) Martinez and Patrick (Monnique) Gingrich; great grandchildren Destiny Gingrich, Valorie Gingrich and Attikus Ginigrich; sister-in-law Betty George and numerous nieces and nephews. His family was the strength of his life through many health problems through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Gaylene Daugherty Luther; two brothers-in-law and 4 sisters-in-law and aunts and uncles.