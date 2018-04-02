Jean L. Roebuck, 78, Minatare

Jean L Roebuck, 78, of Minatare, NE passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018 in Minatare due to a car accident. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Jean was born on May 31, 1939 to Eldrid and Florine (Messeral) Lawrence in Cairo, Nebraska. After she graduated from high school she married Herman Schol II. From this union two sons were born: Herman III and Robert Schol. In 1957 she joined the army as a Medical Aidman and was honorably discharged in 1958. On December 13, 1988 she married Jim Roebuck and together they made their life in Minatare, NE.

Jean will be remembered for her kind and caring nature and her natural talent for cooking.

She is survived by her son Robert (Tamie) Schol, daughter-in-law Debbie Schol, 3 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, 3 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson, and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by husband Jim Roebuck, Herman Schol II, and son Herman Schol III.