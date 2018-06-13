Jean Ruth Armstrong, 75, Scottsbluff

Jean Ruth Armstrong, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018 in Hoquiam, Washington while visiting family. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, June 22, 2018 at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jake Roberts and Pastor Jeff Banks officiating. There will be no visitation and cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorials may be made to Monument Bible Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Jean was born to Glenn and Mildred Fundenberger on October 20, 1942 in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from Klamath Falls High School in Oregon. Jean continued her education by attending secretarial school in Oregon. She then worked as a secretary in various offices in Kansas and Colorado. Jean started a claim care service for the elderly in 1982 and continued that for the rest of her life.

Jean was an active member of Monument Bible Church for more than 30 years. Jean served God in various different activities during that time.

She enjoyed many family camping trips with many friends. She also liked gardening, canning, sewing and shopping.

Jean and her first husband, George Smith, had three daughters: Cynthia, Cheryl and Catherine. Jean later married Bob Armstrong on September 25, 1972. Bob and Jean combined their family of five kids.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Fundenberger; husband, Bob Armstrong; her father-in-law and mother-in-law; two sons-in-law; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors include her mother, Mildred Fundenberger of Hoquiam, Washington; daughters, Cynthia Mavugo of Colorado, Cheryl (Jose) Lopez of Colorado and Catherine Greif of Scottsbluff; two stepsons, Kevin and Kelly Armstrong of Arizona; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; sister, Lois Enmam of Eugene, Oregon; and brother, Lee (Judy) Fundenberger of Hoquiam, Washington.