Jean Stone, 98, died April 6, 2019 at the Residency, Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Per her wishes a private family burial was performed on April 8, 2019 at the Mitchell Cemetery. Her burial dedication was performed by Rodney Stone.

Jean was born February 23, 1921 in Bingham, Nebraska to Frank M. and Esther (Smith) Gilbaugh. She graduated from the Bingham High School in 1938 and moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska that same year.

She worked for Burr Department Store, Platte Valley Telephone Co., and for 29 years in the Scotts Bluff County Treasurer’s Office. She is a 50-year member and Past Matron of Sunflower Chapter #214 OES of Mitchell and served 3 years as a Grand Representative of Manitoba, Canada to Nebraska. On March 20th of this year she received the Imhoff Award for her 77 years of membership in Eastern Star. She was a member of the Federated Church of Mitchell, Sunflower Study Club, and Scotts Bluff County Retirees.

Jean was married to Warren Stone of Mitchell, Nebraska on July 3, 1947. They were married for 63 years until his death in 2011. They have three sons, W. Lynn (Barbara) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Gary of Mitchell, Nebraska, and Eric (Cynthia) of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

She is also survived by two grandchildren, Erin (John) Davidson and Michael Stone, two great-grandchildren, Sterling and Wesley Davidson, all of Lincoln, cousin Roy D. Willey, Halcyon, California, niece Kris Vines, Wheatland, Wyoming, and nephew, Rodney Stone of Scottsbluff.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister Margaret Mitchell, and cousins Douglas Gilbaugh and Pauline Stevens.