Jeannette Marie Eichorn, 75, Scottsbluff

Jeannette Marie Eichorn, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene 1305 West 20th Street in Scottsbluff. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until 12 Noon on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given in care of Kenneth Eichorn for a designation at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Jeannette was born June 5, 1943 in Custer, South Dakota to Lawrence and Carolyn (Belfany) Verry and grew up in Chadron, NE attending Chadron Public Schools. Following her education she married Robert Leever and they made their home in various towns and had three sons Robert, Mark and Leland. She married Kenneth Eichorn in 1967 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska and to this union a son Kenneth Elmer Eichorn Jr. was born. The family made their home in Mitchell, Nebraska until moving to Scottsbluff.

Jeannette worked many years in their family business Eichorn Trucking. She enjoyed church, playing cards, camping and spending time with her lady friends, family and her dogs.

Jeannette is survived by her husband Kenneth Eichorn, sons Robert Leever of Victor Montana, Mark (Claudette) Leever of Scottsbluff NE, and Leland (Shelly) Leever of Topeka Kansas; six grandchildren David, Jeff, Brandi, Brandon, Josh and Alli; and eight great grandchildren Will, Jason, Ryan, Avery, Cheyenne, Austin, Lana, and Tristan.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, son, and daughter in law.