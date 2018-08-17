Jeannie Kae Lehl, 75, Hemingford

Jeannie Kae Lehl, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 16, 2018 at her home in Hemingford.

Jeannie was born on May 19, 1943 to Ray W. and Marjorie D. (Carrell) Stull in Alliance, NE.

Her early life was spent in Goodland, KS Stratton, CO, Valentine, NE, Alliance, NE and Hemingford, NE.

Jeannie married Chall J. Riggs on April 9, 1961 in Hemingford, NE. Chall adopted her two children Karen Jean Munger and Timothy Nile Riggs.

Jeannie lived in many countries and several U.S. states during Chall’s 20 year enlistment in the U.S. Army. Jeannie completed LPN school in Clarksville, TN in 1969. After Chall’s retirement from the service, they moved their family to Raton, NM in 1972. Jeannie was a LPN and later a Purchasing Agent for Colfax County Hospital. Jeannie and Chall moved back to Hemingford in 1982. Jeannie worked as a LPN at Box Butte General Hospital and a Purchasing Agent at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She attended Chadron State College from 1985 to 1992. She received a BS in Psychology and a Masters Degree in Family Counseling. She worked for Lutheran Family Services until her retirement.

Jeannie’s hobbies included making flower arrangements and embroidery. She enjoyed playing her organ and piano. She loved playing cards and spending time with her family.

On February 3, 2013, Jeannie and Larry Lehl eloped and were married in Alliance, NE. Jeannie enjoyed riding in Larry’s semi when he went “trucking” to pick up pivots. Larry spent many hours by Jeannie’s side during her health issues. They both enjoyed each other’s company.

Jeannie was a devoted member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved organizing the Mother/Daughter Banquet, Fellowship Tea and decorating the church during Christmas.

She is survived by 2 sisters and 2 brothers: Carrell Blakely (late Herb Blakely) of Clayton, NM, Kenneth Stull (late Nancy Stull) of Paonia, CO, Barbara & Gary Tschacher of Wanette, OK and Tom & Diana Stull of Albuquerque, NM; her five children: Karen Jean Munger of Alliance, NE, Timothy Nile Riggs of Hemingford, NE, Janet Ann Munger (Dave Bellisle) of Alliance, NE, Barbara Sue Niehues (late Mark Niehues) (Special Friend Morris Clyburn) of Alliance, NE and Julie Marie Bergfield (Kevin Bergfield) of Hemingford, NE; her 13 grandchildren: Heather Grimes (Derek Grimes) of North Platte, NE, Tiffany Munger of Alliance, Lindsay Moss (Ken Moss) of Dublin, OH , Brian Riggs of Alliance, NE, Jarrod Munger of Denver, CO, Amanda Munger of Alliance, NE, Nathan Munger of LaVista, NE, Matthew Bellisle of Alliance, NE, Dr. Christopher Niehues (Cindy Niehues) of Clinton Township, MI, Zachary Niehues (Kellie Niehues) of Tolleson, AZ, Marissa Lickliter (Joe Lickliter) of Alliance, NE, Michael Bergfield of Sinclair, WY and Kaitlyn Bergfield of Hemingford, NE; and her 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her husband, Larry and his daughters, Jennifer Dentler (Tony Dentler) of Alliance, NE and Becci Braun (Monte Braun and their daughter Regan Braun) of Alliance, NE.

Jeannie was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Chall Riggs, brother-in-law Herb Blakely, sister-in-law Nancy Stull, son-in-law Mark Niehues and great grandson Colton Taylor.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hemingford. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Hemingford on Sunday, August 19th from 1-6 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Hemingford Volunteer Firefighters Association.