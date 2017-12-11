Lifetime Scottsbluff County resident Jeannine Ann (Hudson) Cawthra died of heart failure Friday, December 8, 2017 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. In keeping with her wishes, her remains were cremated and there will be no services at this time. Jolliffe Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com

Jeannine was born April 24, 1929 in Scottsbluff to Wheeler and Lucille (Barrett) Hudson. She graduated from Morrill High School in 1946. In 1947 she married Robert M. Cawthra. They later divorced.

Jeannine worked many years as a receptionist and office manager for various doctors including Drs. R. W. Karrer, Chestnut, Gentry-Clark, and Mike Green. After retiring from Connecting Point Computer Center, she began her most cherished career as a Foster Grandparent in first grade at Westmoor School. At age 86, she retired from the Foster Grandparent Program, but returned to volunteer in the second grade classroom until her death. She was fond of saying it only took her 17 years to be promoted from first grade to second grade! She also volunteered with the Children’s Summer Reading Program for the Scottsbluff Public Library.

An inveterate wordsmith, Jeannine worked the Sunday New York Times crossword in pen, was an undefeated Scrabble champion, and devoted Jeopardy fan –“she was a redhead after all”. Along with her intellectual interests Jeannine loved music and enjoying singing with the Sweet Adeline’s.

Her quick wit, warm smile, and generous spirit endeared her to everyone she met.

Grandma Jeannine, you were truly “one in a minion.”

Jeannine is survived by daughter and son-in-law Vickie Lynndell Cawthra, Mike Hauck and family Jason Johnson and Stephanie Lape, granddaughter Jaici Lyndell, (Cawthra) Murcia, her brother John W. Hudson, her sisters Gail Widner, Jana Munn, Dana Bowers, Mary Welsch, Barbara Eisenbarth, Cynthia Scott, many nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Dolly, and by her son, Michael Anthony “Tony” Cawthra.

In lieu of services and per Jeannine’s wishes, memorial funds have been established for the Minatare Presbyterian Church, the children’s section of the Scottsbluff Library, and the Foster Grandparent Program.