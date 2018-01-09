Jeffrey Lynn Brannon, 64, Minatare

Jeffrey Lynn Brannan, 64, of Minatare, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 5, 2018 at his home. Cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at The Chuckwagon Church with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. Memorials may be made to the Chuckwagon Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be left by visiting Jeff’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com Dugan-Kramer Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeff was born October 13, 1953 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Carl A. Sr. and Roma J. (Sorensen) Brannan. He received his education in Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff High School with the Class of 1971. He worked for Kelley Bean for a while before moving to Medicine Bow, WY. On February 6, 1973 he was united in marriage to Margaret M. Leach. The couple lived in Wyoming for a few years before moving to Scottsbluff. In 1985, they moved to their current home near Lake Minatare.

Jeff worked with his brother Carl, Jr for several years at Brannan Homes before starting JB’s Quality Service which he owned and operated until his death.

Jeff was a Co-Pastor/Elder of the Chuckwagon Church and ministered to several nursing homes and reservations in the area. He loved the outdoors – hunting, fishing, and spending time with his dogs.

Jeff loved people! His loud booming voice could be heard shouting “God Bless You,” “Praise The Lord,” “Hallelujah!” and “AMEN” in public as well as church. He was a man of God who gave the greatest hugs. He loved his family very much, especially the grandchildren.

Jeff is survived by his wife Margret; sons Christopher R. (Sandi) Brannan and Craig A. (Amber) Brannan; daughters Michelle Y. (Daniel) Nino, Mandy N. Brannan and Mindy L. Brannan; 15 grandchildren; brother Earl (Mary) Brannan; sister Cherine (Jim) Creson; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Carl, Jr., and Clyde.