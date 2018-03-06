Jerry Bowlin, 79, Morrill

Jerry Bowlin, 79, of Morrill, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, March 9, 2018 at New Hope Assembly of God Church in Mitchell with Pastor Brent Holt and Pastor LeRoy Wyre officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 5-7pm at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s honor may be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Jerry was born July 9, 1938 in Morrill to William and Lora Jane (Foust) Bowlin. He received his education and graduated from Morrill High School. After school, he farmed in the Morrill area for a few years, then went to Arkansas where he worked on a ranch, then as a grader on a chicken processing plant. He married Ruby Ann Foster in Elm Springs, AR in 1965. He joined the Military where he was a mechanic. After the military, he drove truck and worked on several farms before working his own farm for several years. He later moved to WY where he worked on a farm/ranch operation for 20 years. He moved back to the Morrill area in 1989 where he continued his working on a farm and married Gladys Sterkel. They made their home in Morrill.

Jerry is survived by his wife Gladys; children Gena Bowlin, Russell Bowlin, Jefferson Bowlin and Jerred Bowlin; siblings John Bowlin, Peggy Asa and Beth Yohe; step children Diana Willadsen, Larry Sterkel and Laura Gaudet; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

His parents, sister Jean and brother Jimmy preceded him in death.