Jerry Fertig, 82, Scottsbluff

Jerry Fertig, 82, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, Sept 3, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30pm, Saturday, Sept 9, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. As an avid Nebraska football fan, it is requested that Nebraska attire be worn at the service. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Jerry's honor be made in care of the Scottsbluff Senior Center.

Jerry was born Feb 28, 1935 in Melbeta, NE to Fred and Elizabeth (Ring) Fertig. He received his education and graduated from Minatare High School in 1953. He married Susan Haslet on June 1, 1954 and the couple moved to Denver, CO where he worked at Gates Rubber, Co. They then returned to Scottsbluff and he worked for over 34 years for Great Western Sugar. He then worked as a valet for Regional West Medical Center for 8 years until he fully retired.

Jerry had been very active in the 23 Club for many years and was a member of the Elks Club. He loved Nebraska football and never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years Susan Fertig; children Valerie (Chuck) Henkel, Vickie Andreas and Jerry (Stacia) Fertig; grandchildren Jennifer (John) Childress of Parker, CO, Andy (Tess) Fry of Princeton, ID, Justin Andreas of Scottsbluff, NE, Melissa (Eric) Baker of Milliken, CO, Tracie (Dan) Laurent of Brighton, CO, Keathan Fertig and Kalei Fertig of Kearney, NE, and Ashton, Allison and Andrew Dennis all of Loomis, NE; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters Shirley House of Central Point, OR and Mary Ann Derr of Torrington, WY.

His parents and brother Melvin Fertig preceded him in death.