Jerry J. Delcamp, 85, Bridgeport

Jerry J. Delcamp, 85 of Bridgeport passed away Thursday, March 16, at Morrill County Community Hospital. A celebration of life memorial will be held at the Prairie Winds Community Center on Wednesday, March 22nd at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bridgeport Junior Legion Baseball Program. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com. Bridgeport Memorial is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jerry was born to John and Mary (Byrtus) Delcamp in New Castle, WY on December 15, 1931.

He graduated from New Raymer (CO) High School and went on to serve in the Korean War in the US Army. He returned in August of 1954 and married the love of his life, Lorraine McEndaffer on October 10th of the same year. In 1955, they moved to the Redington Community where he was involved in the cattle business. In 1970 they moved to the home they built together north of Bridgeport continuing in the cattle business and, later the machinery business. These ventures brought Jerry much enjoyment and a multitude of friends.

Jerry and Lorraine’s 62 year marriage created a family numbering 31, including 3 children, Brad, Scott and Janell, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Jerry would like to be remembered for the love of and devotion to his wife, family and community.

Jerry is survived by his wife Lorraine; children: Brad (Jan) Delcamp, Scott (Lita) Delcamp and Janell (Grant) Adams; siblings: Mary Stewart, Ruth (Stan) Evans, Gail (Dale) Kindred, Sister in law, Berna Delcamp, Brothers: Dan (Pat) Delcamp, Jim (Barb) Delcamp, Calvin (Sharon) Delcamp, Ed (Lynette) Delcamp; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren.

Preceded in Death by sister, Martha, brother, Raymond , brother, Phillip, one grandchild and two great grandchildren.