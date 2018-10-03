Jerry L. Flick, Sr., 66, Gering

Staff Sergeant Jerry L Flick, Sr, 66 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Henderson, Nevada.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Cole officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Nebraska National Army Guard. At his request, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established in Jerry’s name at the Platte Valley Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Jerry was born on May 9, 1952 to Thomas Flick Sr. and Lillie (Osbourne) Flick in Windsor, Illinois where he attended elementary and high school. He entered the U.S. Army on August 1972 and was honorably discharge on January 1979. He joined the National Guard in Illinois and Wyoming after he returned.

On June 7, 1980 he married Elizabeth A. O’Brien in Mattoon, Illinois. They moved to Cheyenne in 1981. In 1993 they moved to the Gering valley.

Jerry enjoyed driving truck and was employed with the Western Home Transport.

He enjoyed fishing, race cars and the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years Elizabeth; sons Shawn (Heather) Flick of Randall, MN, Shane (Samantha) Flick of Sheridan, WY and Jerry (Heather) Flick of Sheridan, WY; step children Tricia Brooks of Gering, Cristin Sevchuk of Cheyenne, WY and John Brooks of Cypress, CA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings John Flick of Sullivan, Ill, Velta McQuarter of Effington, Ill, Andy Flick of Charleston, Ill, Pat Welton of Matoon, Ill, Rosie Flick of Mattoon, Ill, Pete Flick of Windsor, Ill and Debbie Grey of Mattoon, Ill and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas Flick, Jr and sister Dorothy Eggars.