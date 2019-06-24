Jerry Louis Smith, Jr., 51, Scottsbluff

Jerry Louis Smith, Jr., 51, of Scottsbluff, passed away on June 20, 2019 as the result of injuries he sustained in a car accident in Morrill County, Nebraska. His funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Western Nebraska Community College Gymnasium with Rev. Robert Manasek officiating. Honors will be rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard and the Nebraska State Patrol Honor Guard. Public visitation will be held from 1-8 PM on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel 3201 Avenue B in Scottsbluff. Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief PO Box 461 Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69363. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry was born June 22, 1967 to Mary (Payne) and Jerry Louis Smith, Sr. in Indianapolis, Indiana. He received his education and graduated high school in Fontana, California. He attended American Public University and American Military University, receiving a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

He was united in marriage to Karin Claudia Pick on June 4, 1986 in southern California. Jerry enlisted in the United States Army on November 19, 1986 and served until his honorable discharge on November 10, 2011. He earned numerous honors during his military career, including a Bronze Star for his service in two tours of combat in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Trooper Smith, Badge #373, joined the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) in 2014, graduating with the 56th Basic Recruit Class. Graduating at the age of 47, he is believed to be the oldest recruit to ever complete NSP’s Basic Recruit Camp. He was stationed in Scottsbluff as part of Troop E for his entire NSP career.

Jerry is survived by his wife Karin Smith; son, daughter-in-law, and their children James and Christine Smith and Raige Angelina and Jaxson Zeus; son Scott Smith; daughter Mechelle Smith; mother-in-law Henriette Pick; aunt Shirley Howard; and numerous fellow officers in the law enforcement community.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law.