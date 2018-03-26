Jerry R. Reichert, 63, Kimball

Jerry R Reichert, 63 of Kimball, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

His memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jerry was born on June 5, 1955 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to David and Betty (Stuckey) Reichert. He graduated from Minatare High School in 1974. Jerry married Kimberly on March 24, 1989 at Gering, Nebraska and made their home on a farm in Minatare until 2008. They moved to their new farm in Kimball, Nebraska where he spent the next 10 years.

Survivors include his wife Kimberly; son Jeremy (Katherine) of Mitchell; three grandchildren Shirah Mae, Carly Kay, and Jase Ethan and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother and numerous aunts and uncles.